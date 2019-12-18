Diane Mayer has announced that she has filed as a Democratic candidate for a Defiance County commissioner seat.
She is seeking the seat held by Gary Plotts, who has announced his intention to run for Defiance County sheriff. If she wins in March, she would face the Republican primary election winner in November 2020 for a four-year term beginning in January 2021.
Mayer stated that she has been “committed to service of the people of Defiance County since becoming director of the senior center when it was a small non-profit agency.” She and her team grew the organization into a county agency, she explained, campaigning for a levy voters passed to help finance senior services for Defiance County.
During her tenure, a senior center building was purchased and staffed in Hicksville. And under her leadership, the Defiance County Senior Center became the first nationally-accredited rural senior center in Ohio.
Mayer has served on state and national boards focused on senior services, and also became an assessor for the accreditation board and traveled nationally to assess and advise senior programs seeking accreditation.
She is currently a Defiance County trustee, serving in her third term.
Mayer is the mother of four grown children. After the children started school, with the help of Valeda Welch, she founded and managed Cross Country Tours as a registered tour promoter. She organized and led many tours in the United States and Canada. She noted that she enjoyed working with groups, especially with UAW retirees’ organization.
Too, Mayer stated she has enjoyed working for Defiance Township, and pledges her commitment to continued service to the citizens of Defiance County as she seeks a commissioner seat.
As for specific issues, Mayer stated she is committed to continued maintenance of county infrastructure, roads and bridges. She would like to improve the fairgrounds, and supports the improvement of the electrical systems, along with development of multi-use buildings including a new senior services building. Too, she stated that she believes in “moving forward progressively, not merely maintaining the status quo, while being a responsible steward of county resources.”
Mayer lives in Defiance with her husband, Jeff, and they are members of St. Mary Parish where Jeff is a deacon. He also serves as chaplain at Mercy Health Defiance. In addition to their four children, they have 19 grandchildren, and enjoy traveling to visit family at various locations in the United States.
