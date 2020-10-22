The two candidates for one of Defiance County’s three commissioner seats are officeholders in different positions than the one they both seek this fall.
They are Democrat Diane Mayer, 71, a Defiance Township trustee, and Republican David Kern, 37, an Ayersville Local Board of Education member. The winner on Nov. 3 will receive a four-year term beginning in January.
A small business owner and South Richland Fire Department firefighter, Kern won the four-person Republican primary for commissioner in April by 19 votes over the second-place finisher, Patty Schafer. Mayer was unopposed for her party’s nomination.
Kern is in the midst of his second four-year term as an Ayersville school board member, winning his first during a contested race in 2015. He then won re-election without opposition in November 2019.
He would have to step down from the school board if he wins the commissioner race next month.
Mayer first won one of Defiance Township’s two trustee seats in November 2009 during a four-candidate race, then was re-elected to four-year terms in 2013 and 2017 without opposition.
Defiance County’s senior services director more than 15 years ago, Mayer also ran for county commissioner in 2004 as a write-in, but was handily defeated by then Commissioner Tom Kime.
That came not long after she was fired by commissioners — Kime was an incumbent at the time — for fiscal mismanagement while running the senior services agency.
Mayer believed her termination unfair, while a state audit questioned some costs, but made no findings for recovery and an investigation by the county sheriff’s office resulted in no charges.
Like Kern, if Mayer is elected she will have to step down from her present elected office to fill the commissioner seat.
Defiance County voters also are deciding a second commissioner race this fall between Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky — seeking a second term — and Democrat John Hancock, Defiance’s Ward 2 councilman.
The two winners this fall will join Republican Ryan Mack on the three-member commissioners board. Mack’s seat is not on the ballot until 2022.
Profiles of Kern and Mayer follow:
David Kern
Age: 37
Address: 27756 Ohio 281, Defiance
Education: 2001 graduate, Ayersville High School; 2005 graduate, University of Phoenix; 2007 graduate, Ohio Peace Officers Academy (corrections); attended Northwest State Community College
Family: wife, Melissa; children, Kaiden, Veylee, Lucas and Ezra
Occupation: owner of Kern’s Construction and Flooring, firefighter with South Richland Fire Department
Previous political offices: Ayersville Local Board of Education since 2015; Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee
Party affiliation: Republican
Reason for seeking office: “I am seeking office for the purpose of giving back to the community. My biggest passion, outside of my family, is being a voice for those around me. I have always been willing to take on problems that we face together as a community, family, district, etc.
“I have been so blessed with an amazing family, friendships, childhood and education. It is our duty, to do whatever we can, to give those opportunities back to our children and their children. With the skill sets, passion and work ethic God has given me, I feel this role as a Defiance County commissioner will fit right in line with the focus and vision I share with so many for Defiance County’s future.”
Top goals: “Narrowing down goals to three is pretty challenging. I do not like to place limits on any possible achievement. We live in an amazing, encompassing county, but we are not exempt from everyday obstacles that plague so many small communities all across this country.
“I would like to hammer economic development with as much power as we can as a board of commissioners. We have so much room for growth without taking away our small, historic atmosphere. I would like to outreach and bring manufacturing facilities into our lines. I want this not just for tax purposes, but for local job growth.
“I would like to help promote small businesses, new and existing. We must tie our rich history into a form of revenue for the county, cities, villages/townships and individuals willing to put in the work of business ownership and marketing.
“To help do this, we need to function as a county from the east lines to west lines and focus on improving our own quality of life with the options we work hard to give ourselves. We do not want graduates to feel the need to move away to have a great career or better options. We want those options and great careers to be possibilities here, so they can stay and grow their families right where they are at. This cycle is what helps to create and maintain the type of community we strive for in Defiance County.
“Continue to support and find new ways of funding to better improve our senior services, mental health awareness programs and drug abuse awareness/prevention programs. These areas are always in need of better funding and improvement for those in need. We can do that by reaching out to our upper tiers of legislature, grant opportunities and smart fiscal spending. We have options, and I plan on utilizing them with support from my colleagues.
“A third goal, which is much broader but vitally important, is to infuse as much constituent input as possible. This will lead to the ultimate goal of helping Defiance County grow while still honoring our rich heritage and small community appeal. I plan on doing this by being visible and always approachable. The more I am interacting with the community; the better job I can do for you.”
Diane Mayer
Age: 71
Address: 500 Harrison Ave., Defiance
Education: 1966 graduate, Defiance High School
Family: husband, Jeff; daughters, Kim, Jenny and Katie; son, Tim
Occupation: Defiance Township trustee
Previous political offices: Defiance Township trustee since 2010
Party affiliation: Democrat
Reason for seeking office: “I have lived my life in Defiance County. A significant amount of my adult life has been in the service of the citizens of Defiance County working with the board of commissioners, first as an employee, senior services director and then as an elected Defiance Township trustee. From this experience, I have unique insight to the office. I believe this is a full-time — 24 hours a day, seven-day-a-week commitment. It is not a part-time opportunity.
“I pledge to work diligently for this county. I have demonstrated by my conscientious work in the past that these are not just words. These are the characteristics I will bring to the Defiance County commissioners office:
• honesty, integrity, respect of others.
• genuine empathy for everyone, with intentional awareness for those who struggle economically, socially or have unique individual emotional, mental and physical needs.
• work for all people in Defiance County.
• base decisions after careful consideration of available facts.
• actively listening to citizens and to the advice of knowledgeable leaders in each community.
• act in the best interests of the entire community despite party politics.
• respect for balance among government branches.
• acceptance of global climate change and support for aggressive local action toward change.
• will not support surrendering the well-being of nature by reducing environmental protections in favor of financial interests.”
Top goals: “I look forward to serving to support the many great programs and agencies in Defiance County, to help bring improvements where there are opportunities and to seek innovative ideas where there are gaps in service to this county.
“Commissioners’ main task by law is to maintain roads and bridges. Commissioners also oversee the agencies in the county.
“We have excellent agencies with hundreds of years of combined experience in their staffs. I suggest round-table discussions with employees to hear their suggestions for creative ways to be more efficient and better serve the public.
“Mental health and addiction continue to be major concerns in the county. I support learning about and instituting a drug court for Defiance County as an alternative to incarcerating qualified individuals. I support the Defiance County Drug Free Coalition.
“In the western side of the county, the community of Hicksville needs a tornado safe building. This facility would also serve as a senior center for Hicksville and the surrounding area.
“The senior center in Defiance cannot serve all the requests for Meals on Wheels at this time. With a second central kitchen, the cooks could split up and prepare half in each location. Presently, the meals are on warmers for hours.
“Drivers could also be reallocated to that area so no extra expense there. It would also allow a little extra time to listen to a story. Many seniors suffer from failure to thrive and loneliness. This would allow better care of the homebound.”
