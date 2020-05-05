For Star Wars fans, May 4th each year holds a special place in their hearts based on the classic line from the movies, “May the force be with you.” Here, the owners of King-Kreg Insurance in downtown Hicksville placed a cardboard cutout of Darth Vader in front of their office to celebrate the day on Monday.
May the 4th be with you
