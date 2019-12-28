May 2
Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A Inc. and executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation, was the keynote speaker at the Defiance Day of Prayer at the Defiance Area YMCA.
May 4
Defiance College held its 132nd commencement ceremonies on Saturday, acknowledging graduates for their hard work and dedication. Howard Reich was given an honorary degree citation, while Dr. Carolyn Walters and graduate Elyzabeth King were honored with Pilgrim Medal citations. The Pilgrim Medal is the highest honor awarded by the college.
May 7
Defiance City Council agreed to allow the municipal government to negotiate for the purchase of the former Defiance Junior High School on Arabella Street. The goal of Mayor Mike McCann’s administration is to delay demolition of the school until a new purpose can be secured for the building, constructed in 1918.
May 8
Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer was the guest speaker at the 31st annual Freedom Township Men’s Club Sports Night at the Ridgeville American Legion. Meyer, speaking as part of the annual festivities, which included a raffle and silent auction of sports memorabilia, retired as Ohio State’s football coach after seven seasons following a Rose Bowl win over Washington in January.
May 11
Northwest State Community College hosted its spring commencement in the auditorium, with two separate ceremonies held for 286 graduates, who earned 324 awards (associate’s degrees and certificates). Addressing her fellow graduates in the morning ceremony was Brittany Opsomer of Deshler. Graduate Mark Oliphant, Edgerton, spoke at the afternoon ceremony.
May 21
The Henry County Economic Development Office has a new leader. April Welch was hired by the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County during its meeting. Welch started on May 29. She replaced Denise Dahl, who resigned.
June 4
The day marked the 100th birthday of lifelong village resident Dr. Allen Hilbert, known throughout the village as an optometrist, civic leader and unofficial village historian. A proclamation was issued by Hicksville Mayor Diane Collins.
June 19
The Crescent-News hosted its third annual Ladies Night Out Hawaiian Luau at Defiance’s Knights of Columbus hall. The event featured a Hawaiian-style food buffet, live music and live, silent and Chinese auctions.
June 20
In conjunction with the 225th anniversary of the building of Fort Defiance, the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum started a series of programs based upon several historical figures, who either served under Gen. Anthony Wayne or were stationed at Fort Defiance. The first program focused on Lt. William Clark of the famed Lewis and Clark Expedition. In 1793, Clark was commissioned as a first lieutenant and placed in charge of a company of riflemen in Wayne’s Western Army. Clark’s unit took part in the building of many forts including Fort Defiance.
June 21
There was a good turnout for the 2019 Relay for Life of Defiance County at Defiance High School. This theme of this year’s family friendly event was games. The fundraising goal of organizers was $84,000.
