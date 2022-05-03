May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, according to a press release received from the Defiance County Board of DD (DCBDD).
The observation began 67 years ago by the national organization, Mental Health America, to raise awareness about mental health conditions and the importance of good mental health for everyone.
Last year, Mental Health Month materials were seen and used by 19 million people, with more than 5,500 entities downloading MHA’s tool kits.
The 2015 theme, the release noted, helped individuals understand that when mental health symptoms are addressed early, people can often recover and live full, productive lives.
The release stated that when mental illnesses or disorders are talked about, the language typically tends to be clinical and impersonal.
This year’s theme for May is “Mental Health Month-Life With a Mental Illness,” and is an opportunity to share what life with a mental illness feels like to someone going through it.
“Mental illnesses are common and treatable, and help is available. We need to speak up early —before Stage 4 — and in real, relatable terms so that people do not feel isolated and alone,” said Deb Guilford, interim superintendent of DCBDD. “Sharing is the key to breaking down the stigma surrounding mental illnesses and to showing others that they are not alone in their feelings and their symptoms.”
This month, the DCBDD is encouraging people to speak up about how it feels to live with a mental illness by tagging social media posts with #mentalillnessfeelslike.
Posting with the hashtag is a way to speak up, officials noted, to share a point of view with people who may be struggling to explain what they are going through and help others figure out if they too are showing signs of a mental illness.
A series of fact sheets also is available at: www.mentalhealthamerica.net/may.
These fact sheets show the importance of addressing mental health early, recognizing the risk factors and signs of mental illness, understanding what mental illness is and isn’t, and how and where to get help when needed.
“Prevention, early identification and intervention, and integrated services work,” concluded Guilford. “Telling people how life with a mental illness feels helps build support from friends and family, reduces stigma and discrimination, and is crucial to recovery.”
