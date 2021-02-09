• Defiance County
Runner-up named:
Cassandra Mavis, Fairview High School FFA, Edgerton, was named the runner-up in Ohio GROWMARK Essay Contest recently. The theme of this year’s contest was “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?” Students were encouraged to think creatively, not necessarily realistically, as they described their ideal invention. Mavis earned a $125 award.
