The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board of directors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. June 15 at 1464 Pinehurst Dr., Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of 15 counties, including: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams.

Call 419-782-8746 and give 24 hour notice if you would like to be included on the agenda.

