• Defiance County

Watershed conservancy:

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District's board of directors will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 12 at 1464 Pinehurst Drive, Defiance. The meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood. Call 419-782-8746 and give a 24-hour notice to be included on the agenda.

