• Defiance County

Meeting slated:

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District meeting will be held at 9 a.m. March 17 at 1464 Pinehurst Drive, Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following local counties: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Wood.

Call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hour notice if you would like to be included on the agenda.

Load comments