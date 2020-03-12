• Defiance County

Board meeting:

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 1464 Pinehurst Dr., Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following area counties: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams.

Call 419-82-8746 and five 24 hour notice if your would like to be included on the agenda.

Load comments