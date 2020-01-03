• Region
Board meeting:
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board of directors meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at 1464 Pinehurst Drive, Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the residents of 15 northwest Ohio counties including: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams.
