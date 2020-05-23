• Region

Watershed meeting:

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board of directors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. June 2 at 1464 Pinehurst Drive, Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of 15 northwest Ohio counties, including: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties.

Call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hours notice if you would like to be included on the agenda.

