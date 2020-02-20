• Paulding County
Board meeting:
The Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor will hold its next board meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the John Paulding Historical Society, 600 Fairgrounds Drive, Paulding. There will be a short business meeting, followed by a tour of the John Paulding Historical Society Museum.
The mission of the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor is to advocate for and protect the historical, natural, recreational and cultural resources of the Maumee Valley watershed, while promoting their use and appreciation by current and future residents and visitors.
