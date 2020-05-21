The Maumee, Auglaize and Tiffin are on their way down following heavy rains Monday that flooded low-lying areas this week.
The Maumee's rapid rise caused the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to close Independence Dam State Park Tuesday evening.
The park was reopened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Karen Beckman, park manager. However, only the front area near the dam opened as water was still across the park road (next to the large picnic area near the swing set.)
Beckman noted that the water depth there had reached more than three feet.
During an interview early Thursday afternoon, she said she wasn't sure when that area would be reopened, but is hopeful the entire park could be open sometime during the weekend.
The river level had been so high around the dam that the structure was barely discernible by Tuesday afternoon, and water was rushing over its adjacent fishing platform. Beckman said the water eventually came across the driveway approaching the dam, bringing in debris (such as logs) which created hazards.
The Maumee River at Defiance crested at 14.56 feet at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, dropping to 13.4 feet at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Flood stage is 10 feet.
This also was enough to flood much of Defiance's Kingsbury Park, including the swimming pool, which is closed this year due to coronavirus-related matters.
The overflowing waters of Mud Creek — a Defiance County tributary of the Tiffin River — also closed the Schick Road entrance to Oxbow Lake, northwest of Defiance, on Wednesday. However, it reopened Thursday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Tiffin River reached a crest of 16.94 feet at Stryker at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Flood stage is 11 feet.
But the Auglaize River at Defiance did not reach flood stage of 21 feet, cresting at 20.21 feet at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday before starting to drop.
None of the flooding from the Maumee and Tiffin rivers caused any reports of major damage, according to Julie Rittenhouse, Defiance County's public safety coordinator. She said no reports were received of major building flooding.
"I know up in Evansport (along the Tiffin River) there were a couple families that had to pump some water out of their basements," she said, "but I have not heard that anyone has been displaced or needed to evacuate their homes, and I haven't heard of any damages."
She said the City of Defiance's flood mitigation program in recent years — utilizing mostly FEMA dollars to remove buildings in the local flood plain — has paid off.
"... that's really eliminated a lot of the damages that we've had (in years past)," she said.
The Blanchard River in Ottawa also flooded this week, cresting at 25.16 feet at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. This was more than two feet above flood stage of 23 feet.
