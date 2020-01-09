• Williams County

Training set:

Master Gardener training will be at the Williams County Extension Office in Bryan on Wednesday evenings from Feb. 12-May 20. Topics to be covered include herbs, pollinators, entomology, woody ornamentals, plant propagation, vegetables, growing organic, lawns, tree fruit and invasive species.

Registration deadline is Feb. 3. Those interested in the program may contact Stephanie Karhoff, agriculture and natural resource educator in Williams County, at 419-636-5608.

Load comments