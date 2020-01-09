• Williams County
Training set:
Master Gardener training will be at the Williams County Extension Office in Bryan on Wednesday evenings from Feb. 12-May 20. Topics to be covered include herbs, pollinators, entomology, woody ornamentals, plant propagation, vegetables, growing organic, lawns, tree fruit and invasive species.
Registration deadline is Feb. 3. Those interested in the program may contact Stephanie Karhoff, agriculture and natural resource educator in Williams County, at 419-636-5608.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.