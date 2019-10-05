Whoever wins Defiance City Council’s Ward 3 race this fall will celebrate their first successful election.
That’s because neither Lisa Wiesenauer, 64, or Josh Mast, 44 — candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot — have held elected office.
Each is seeking a four-year term for the ward that covers most of Defiance’s northside. It is one of four in Defiance for purposes of political representation on council.
The position’s incumbent, Dave Plant, chose not to seek a full term after winning a two-year unexpired term for the Ward 3 seat in 2017.
A Defiance native, Mast is a local entrepreneur who has operated his own plumbing business in Defiance (Joshua Plumbing) for the past 15 years.
Although Mast has not held elected office, he isn’t new to campaigning, having run as a write-in for the Ward 3’s unexpired term two years ago when Plant won the seat. Mast tallied 222 votes in that effort.
Wiesenauer is retired, having been a supervisor for the “total operations of multiple McDonald’s restaurants.” She explained that her responsibilities included fiscal management, human resources and “physical plant maintenance of every restaurant.”
And although she has not held elected office, she serves as treasurer for the governing board of a nonprofit corporation — the Fort Defiance Humane Society.
Whoever voters chose on Nov. 5 will join three other candidates for ward council seats in the winners’ circle.
Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel is unopposed for a fifth, four-year term, while newcomer Steve Corbitt is without opposition for the Ward 1 seat now held by Pete Lundberg, who decided not to seek a third term.
Defiance voters also will have a contested election for the Ward 2 seat. The candidates are appointed incumbent John Hancock and Angie Miller.
Council’s three at-large seats — held by Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler — will be on the ballot in 2021 along with the non-voting president’s position — held by Dave McMaster.
Profiles of each of the Ward 3 candidates follow:
Josh Mast
Age: 44
Address: 340 Northwood Drive
Education: 1993 graduate, Defiance High School; 1997 graduate, University of Cincinnati
Family: wife, Laura; children, Joshua and Stella
Occupation: owner/operator of Joshua Plumbing LLC since 2004
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “As a lifelong resident of Defiance, and having lived in the third ward for 18 of those years, I feel it is time for me to help shape the future of a city that has provided so much to me. Defiance has been a wonderful place to grow up, get an education, start my own business and raise a family of my own. As a third ward councilperson, I want to ensure that the quality of life of Defiance citizens continues to be a priority.”
Top goals: “I want to continue the effort to make Defiance easy to traverse by two feet, two wheels or more with further road and sidewalk improvements. I absolutely love what is going on in our parks and recreation areas. As a councilperson I intend to promote further progress in that area to provide citizens with ample opportunities to get out and enjoy our community.
“I want to promote Defiance as a great place to do business, encourage new business and help existing business maintain and prosper. Throughout all of this, Defiance should come first. A continued effort in the areas of community and arts should be a topic of high concern.
I want to get behind — and continue — the current progress made toward showcasing Defiance as the place to come for music, art, history, etc.
Lisa Wiesenauer
Age: 64
Address: 543 River Front Drive
Education: 1973 graduate, Huron High School; 1977 graduate, Capital University, majoring in English and sociology
Family: spouse, Rachel Rosenfeld, M.D.
Occupation: retired
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “A fresh face and a new perspective. I am seeking office so I can help Defiance reach its full potential. I want Defiance to stand out among other rural communities where people can live affordably and prosper knowing they are welcomed and valued for their diverse contributions. As a retired business supervisor, I have the time and skills to devote to the complex tasks needed to do the job well.”
Top goals: “Increase economic development by working with local leaders to enhance the appeal of the city to new income generating businesses.
“Enhance health advocacy for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly by maximizing access to programs such as affordable housing and hunger reduction.
“Participate in and promote structured programs which combat or reduce the opiate problems that affect many Ohio communities. Programs such as the DAWN project have been effective in reducing opiate-related deaths elsewhere.”
