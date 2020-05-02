WAUSEON — The Fulton County commissioners Jon Rupp, Bill Rufenacht and Jeff Rupp, in cooperation with the county elected officials, reminded citizens to wear masks.
Effective Monday, all people entering the courthouse complex and all Fulton County buildings are required to wear a mask, scarf or other covering on their face prior to entering. Masks shall be worn in all public areas of all buildings, and social distancing of at least six feet shall be maintained.
As Fulton County offices and departments work to comply with the governor’s re-opening plan, it is recommended that visitors call before they come as access to many county offices and departments is restricted. To obtain phone numbers to county offices and departments, access the county website at www.fultoncountyoh.com.
Concerning the Fulton County Landfill, the public drop-off area will remain open.
The public session of the county commissioners will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. The commissioners will be participating in board session remotely by audio conference call. The conference call will be made available to the public. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. Directions to participate in the teleconference will be posted with the weekly agenda on the county website. Minimal business will be handled in session during the public emergency.
