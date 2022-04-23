OTTAWA — The Putnam County Council on Aging and the Putnam County Health Department are partnering together on a workforce development grant to hire a full-time community outreach coordinator to work with older adults and their families to increase community awareness on healthy and safe aging strategies, as well as addressing the public health priorities deriving from COVID-19 with special emphasis on senior isolation and loneliness.
The new coordinator, Mary Maas, started on April 4 and will be housed at the Council on Aging.
She will be responsible for providing support, education, prevention, home assessments, adaptive equipment recommendations and linking older adults to community resources so they can age in place successfully and improve their overall quality of life.
Maas will also work with a broad spectrum of community stakeholders to build collaborative partnerships to achieve shared goals, expand reach and better serve the older adult residents of our community.
She is a registered nurse and certified aging-in-place specialist with experience in long-term care, dementia care, education and prevention.
For more information on this new service, please contact Mary at the Putnam County Council on Aging at 419-523-4121 or toll-free at 1-877-796-1760.
