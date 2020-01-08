Galilee Baptist Church in Defiance once again will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with a community celebration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
For the first time ever, the celebration will take place at Schomburg Auditorium, inside Dana Hall, on the campus of Defiance College, Jan. 20 from 1-3 p.m.
The celebration will include several guest speakers, including Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, Defiance College President Dr. Richanne Mankey and others.
“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not only a national holiday, it’s a community day, so we wanted to find a location where everyone in the community would feel comfortable attending,” said Pastor Ray Gaffney of Galilee Baptist Church. “It is a community day, because he impacted communities wherever he went.
“We know not everyone feels comfortable attending an event at a church, so by working with Defiance College and having it at Schomburg Auditorium, we feel we can reach even more people, including younger people,” continued Gaffney. “We are thankful to Defiance College for their partnership in this.”
The event will feature special music, and the Galilee youth hosting and sharing information about King. Youth from Galilee Baptist Church who will take part in the event include Jerimih Jackson, Jordan Jackson and Christopher Jackson.
“The theme for this year’s event is ‘Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Communities–Celebrating–Service–Leadership,’ because this celebration is for everyone in the community,” said Gaffney. “We will have songs for everyone to sing, there will be poetry, several community guest speakers, and our youth will help host part of the program. They are going to share with everyone about the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
Mary-Michael Jackson of Galilee Baptist has been involved with the planning of the MLK Day celebrations at the church for the past five years. In an effort to have more young people in attendance at the celebration, she has reached out to administrators and guidance counselors at Defiance City Schools with an invitation for students in grades 5-12 to attend. In addition, she has reached out to others in higher education and in government to attend.
“We specifically reached out to have youth attend because they are our future,” said Jackson. “It’s important for the kids to learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but it’s also important because many of these youth have a vision to serve others, to help their neighbors, to invent things that will impact the future in a positive way. We need to encourage them and help them be ready for that future.”
Jackson also explained that this celebration is about celebrating diversity, and sharing King’s message of service to others. The flyer promoting the event has the following quote by King: “Everyone has the power for greatness, not fame, but greatness, because greatness is determined by service.”
“We do this each year for our community, so that we can continue Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream and vision,” said Jackson. “If we don’t take up the banner, his dreams and vision will die. We are here, the Lord has blessed us and led us to serve in this community, and we continue to look for people who want to be of service like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called us to do.
“This event is about celebrating his legacy, and at that same time, looking for people with new ideas and the energy to serve,” continued Jackson. “We have to step up to the plate, and we need young people to step up too and help us carry his dreams and vision forward. This event is all about people coming together, and celebrating together as a community.”
Gaffney explained that when we come together to celebrate as a community during an event like this celebration, the community becomes better as a whole.
“We need to come together and help each other, because when we do that, our community thrives,” said Gaffney. “There are so many problems out there, drugs, sex trafficking, depression ... it’s not a black problem, a white problem, a Hispanic problem, we are one community and one America. That’s the message Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared, and it’s a message we need to get back to as Americans.
“We want people to know that every human being is invited to this celebration, people of all ethnic groups are welcome,” added Gaffney. “This celebration is a community thing and it’s a people thing. So many groups benefited from Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work, and that’s what we want to celebrate.”
For more information, call 419-784-1010.
