The two candidates for Ohio's reconfigured 82nd House District provide quite a contrast.
One candidate is a mother and former small daycare operator, the other is a grain farmer owner and in his third term as a Paulding County commissioner. Their positions on some of the issues are like night and day, reflecting the contemporary political divide across the country.
They are Republican Roy Klopfenstein of rural Haviland and Democrat Margaret Magdalene of Van Wert, and they are seeking a two-year term in the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus that begins in January.
The winner will represent Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties as well as the Defiance County townships of Defiance, Delaware, Hicksville, Highland, Mark, Noble and Richland townships.
The one obvious similarity the candidates share is that each is making an initial try for a Statehouse seat. In this case, the position essentially opened when three-term incumbent Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for the U.S. 9th District seat earlier this year.
Riedel could have sought two more years in the Statehouse before being subject to Ohio's term limits. When he decided not to run, Klopfenstein and Ted Penner of Defiance filed for the GOP nomination, which Klopfenstein won easily in August.
Markward was unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination.
She and Kopfenstein responded to a serious of questions posed by The Crescent-News that provide voters — sharply divided on many issues across the country — obvious differences between the two candidates and what they believe.
Their answers follow:
Q: Why are you seeking this seat?
Markward: "I am seeking the position of state representative because I do not feel represented in our Statehouse, and I know that many others feel the same. Too many of our state legislators have ignored the will of the voters and failed to act in the best interest of Ohioans, often acting only in their own interest and interests of their wealthy donors.
"I am sick and tired of certain politicians claiming to care about children, families and working people, but refusing to support policies that would actually help children, families and working people. I've had enough of politicians trying to deny the rights and freedoms and risking the health, safety, and well-being of ordinary people while they direct wealth toward the already wealthy and power toward the already powerful. I am running for state representative to help give that power back to the Ohio voters."
Klopfenstein: "The opportunity to serve the 82nd District to protect and preserve our values and way of life is very important to me and the citizens of the 82nd District. The decision of Rep. Riedel not to run again and redistricting has provided an excellent district for me to serve the citizens by using my business experience and experience of serving the past 10 years as commissioner of Paulding County. I hope to protect our way of life for our future generations, give them the opportunity to raise a family, operate a business, and have all the great things that the 82nd District can offer them."
Q: What issues do you think are central to the 82nd District that you would like to focus on if elected?
Klopfenstein: "Protect our freedoms. Stop government bureaucracy, that intrudes our businesses and personal lives. Provide an environment that protects and preserves our family structure. Spend tax dollars wisely thinking long term for infrastructure and future development. Continue to keep cutting personal income taxes to retain and attract citizens to live and work in Ohio."
Markward: "The issues that the 82nd District faces are the same ones that much of the country faces. We have countless families and hard-working people struggling to make ends meet. Families are finding it increasingly difficult to afford to keep roofs over their heads, the lights and heat on, and food on the table as well as afford the cost of healthcare, childcare, and education. Despite what many would claim, these issues pre-date current inflation rates and the pandemic. They are the result of public policy that allowed for decades of rising costs, stagnant wages, and low public investment."
Q: Abortion has been left to the states with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. What is your position on Ohio’s present law?
Markward: "Abortion is healthcare and should be safe and legal. Everyone should have the right to decide for themselves if, when, how, and with whom they become a parent or bring a child into this world. It is a very personal decision, and the government should not infringe upon an individual's right to make that decision for themselves. Everyone has the right to have control over their own body."
Klopfenstein: "The current heartbeat bill is a good place to start protecting the lives of our most innocent citizens, We as a society have a duty to protect those that cannot protect themselves."
Q: What are your thoughts on Ohio’s current income tax/sales tax structure?
Klopfenstein: "The most recent cuts in the state income taxes are a very good start in eliminating the personal income tax. If Ohio is to remain competitive with other states we need to continue down the road of eliminating this tax. Sales tax has the broadest base and only taxes those that are consuming goods and services which seems the best way to collect revenue. We should focus on how the money is spent and spend in a wise and prudent manner. Government spending should be a primary focus."
Markward: "Ohio's current tax structure is skewed to benefit the wealthy. We need to make it so that the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share so that we have the resources to invest in our communities' improvement for the benefit of all.
Q: What experiences/qualifications do you have that you believe will help you be an effective state representative?
Markward: "My qualifications for the position of state representative come from life experience. I understand the issues that ordinary people deal with because I am an ordinary 35-year-old working-class wife and mother. I know what it's like to work low-wage jobs and live paycheck-to-paycheck, barely getting by. I know what it's like to have a mountain of student loan and medical debt. I know what it's like to not be able to find or afford childcare or not know if you'll be able to afford to put gas in your car to go to work. I don't have to try to relate to these issues; like far too many others, I live with these issues too.
"And the way I see it, my number one qualification for this position, that many others may dismiss as unimportant, is my ability to listen to others and empathize with others. In my opinion, this job requires a lot of listening to and learning from other people's opinions, advise, and expertise and trying to understand their situations and their circumstances so that we can find ways to improve the lives of everyone. I've heard it said in regard to running for public office, 'if you care, you're qualified,' and I take that message to heart. I believe, if you are not in it to help people, you have no business running for public office."
Klopfenstein: "The past 10 years as a county commissioner has prepared me in many ways as how government should and should not work. Being in business for the past forty plus years while employing people and seeing the challenges businesses face also gives a solid foundation to make decisions that are pro business. Working with our citizens gives me the experience to understand their concerns as we move forward to make Ohio and the 82nd district the best place to live, work and raise a family."
