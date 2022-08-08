Efforts to market Defiance’s former downtown school building continue with officials awaiting the work of a northwest Ohio consultant to help them.
The City of Defiance acquired the building in recent years in an attempt to save the structure from the wrecking ball and turn it into a valuable downtown asset, perhaps as a boutique hotel, for example. But this would require a developer’s substantial investment.
To help bring that about city officials and the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) are teaming in small ways, such as the modification of the site’s former school sign. The sign still includes the words “Defiance Jr. High School” along with the school’s mascot, but added to that is information about the city’s marketing attempts.
It now asks a question: “Interested in Development Defiance?” before going on to note that the building is “now available” and referring to the old school as the “Arabella Belle 1918 building.” The name is a reference to the building’s location on Arabella Street and is regarded by many as a beautiful historical building.
Contact information also is provided with the CIC’s number (419-784-4471) listed along with the county’s economic development office website — www.defiancecountyed.com — CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer’s email address (erika@defiancecounty.com) and a link to the city’s website — www.cityofdefiance.com/opportunity.
Mayor Mike McCann said the CIC — under Willitzer’s direction — put together the additional information that was posted to the sign while the city put it up. He said other signs are planned on the property.
“We have more to put up, and we’re sort of waiting a little bit until we get the Garmann Miller report back,” said McCann.
The comment refers to the report being prepared by Garmann Miller, an architectural firm from Minster in Auglaize County. Defiance City Council approved a contract with Garmann Miller in June at a cost of $30,000 with the Defiance Area Foundation providing $15,000.
The report should be back in October, the mayor indicated.
This will provide pictures, design concepts and cost estimates for projects reutilizing the building, according to McCann. Included will be small models of repurposed buildings that “you can hold in our hands.”
“If we do get any other inquires we have something to give them beyond what we already have,” he said, noting that “we’ve had a fair amount of interest for what Erika has on her (CIC) website.”
As for the small building models, McCann said, “that is always very helpful. It costs a few thousands dollars more, but we’re excited to have those we can display. We can have them at the city if someone wants to take a look at them. We can take pictures and send them to people.”
The CIC is working on the building’s marketing as well.
“We’ve just started aggressively marketing it,” said Willitzer, adding that her office has had interest shown by two developers.
The building could be available for $1 to those who “have a plan in place,” but they will have to “have the financial backing to complete the plan,” explained McCann. “We don’t want them to get a third of the way through it and find out they don’t have the money to complete it.”
Cleanup work still remains inside the building.
Some of the school debris was taken away by Rotary International — receiving help from the local Rotary chapter — with the removal of old desks, for example. These were put in trucks and sent on their way to South American schools as part of a Rotary outreach project.
Other items, such as old furniture, remain in the building and must be taken away.
Demolition remains an option if nothing can be done with the building. The Defiance Area foundation has placed $300,000 in an escrow account for this purpose or to help support a project to development the building.
“If you read the agreement with the foundation, the city has to try for at least 5 years, and we’re trying,” said McCann. “I regularly have conversations with the foundation, and others. We don’t have to do anything in five years, it can be 10 years, 15 years.”
As for how long it might take the city and the CIC to find a taker for the building, the mayor said: “People just have to be patient. You have a project in the end that could be a $20-30 million investment, and that’s a lot of money. You don’t just get people knocking down your door to make that investment.”
However, he is hopeful that this could dovetail with an investment that Keller Development Group is making at the corner of Second and Clinton streets in downtown Defiance. Keller has begun working on the building with plans to add upstairs apartments and a restaurant on the main first floor.
“With the work that Bryan is doing at the corner of Second and Clinton, and other things that are being talked about it’s very likely that that can be the driving force behind more good things happening,” said McCann.
While the city now owns the school and grounds, it has not acquired Community Auditorium. That remains in the possession of Defiance City Schools and continues to be used as a venue for plays and other activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.