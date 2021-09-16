COLUMBUS — The state board responsible for approving solar and wind projects has given the go-ahead to one planned near Mark Center.
The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application by the firm Candela for the project in Mark Township that will use about 655 acres in an 877-acre project area. The facility will be capable of generating 109.9 megawatts of power, according to an OPSB press release issued Thursday.
Candela is proposing an $11.5 million investment, utilizing tax credits through taxpayer-funded subsidies.
No known opposition has surfaced on the Mark Center solar field, which will be built south of the town on a number of parcels.
Defiance County commissioners approved a $1.6 million" compensation agreement" with Candela in August. (This amount — to be divided among county government, Mark Township, Central Local Schools, Four County Career Center — could be reduced if the project capacity drops.)
In the agreement, commissioners agreed not to "oppose the project at the Ohio Power Siting Board, and adopt a resolution ... approving the company's application to the OPSB for the project" and "generally cooperate with the company on the project, especially with county-related conditions from the OPSB permit."
Although the agreement was with county commissioners, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer said she helped mediate the agreement.
"They (Candela) were very good to work with," she told The Crescent-News. "They were very sensitive how they cited the project, and it was cited appropriately. This is going to be a project that's going to bring a great deal of benefit to the schools, to the county. It's an area where it would never be developed for anything else other than agriculture or renewable energy."
Still pending before the siting board is an application by the firm Lightsource bp to build a solar field on a number of parcels generally north and east of Sherwood. This project is facing determined opposition.
The Mark Center project was one of two northwest Ohio solar projects approved recently by the siting board.
The other one is planned in three townships in Hardin County, southeast of Lima, covering 1,030 acres in a 1,534-acre project area. Its maximum generation capacity is 300 megawatts, according to the siting board.
