Officials from a renewable energy company taking over development of a solar field near Mark Center introduced themselves to Defiance County commissioners Thursday and updated them on the project's progress.
James Cook, Jim Woodruff (speaking from California) and Jenny Nicolas (in New York) of Candela Renewables discussed the matter with commissioners via Zoom during their regular meeting Thursday. Candela is taking over the project from Savion, a sister company which started the endeavor.
Candela officials provided commissioners with a recap of their services, as well as the Mark Center project, noting that the company has signed a purchase agreement for the power to be produced. Estimated at 234,496 megawatts in the first production year, the energy will be placed on the grid via an existing American Electric Power substation at Fountain Street and Williams Center-Cecil roads.
According to information provided by Candela, the facility's capacity is 90-110 megawatts, and will be constructed just southeast of Mark Center. Candela noted that the project is "fully site secured" with 666 acres subject to lease agreements with property owners.
An application for the solar field is pending with the Ohio Power Sighting Board in Columbus.
Candela told commissioners that construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2022 with operations underway in the third quarter of 2023.
The year-long construction period is expected to provide 150 jobs, while three to five permanent jobs for operation and maintenance — paying in the $20 to $40 per hour range — will be created, according to Candela. The solar field's life expectancy is estimated at 35-40 years, the company noted.
An initial investment of $11.5 million is envisioned.
"Defiance County stakeholders" will be paid "through a payment in lieu of taxes agreement," Candela indicated.
Like wind farms, solar field development often relies on government tax credits.
Candela's presentation prompted a couple of questions and suggestions from commissioners.
For example, they mentioned a previous idea noted during past meetings on the topic — establishing a solar field on county-owned land on Canal Road, next to the county landfill. More than 60 acres is available there.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Defiance County Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh to discuss office space needs.
Strausbaugh was seeking more space for the court's CASA (court-appointed special advocate) and guardian ad litem programs.
He and commissioners toured office space being prepared by the county's maintenance staff in the commissioners building at 500 Court St. Strausbaugh agreed that the space — located in the middle of the commissioners building — would serve his needs.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• awarded a $168,150 contract to Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, for concrete widening work on stretches of four roads (Bowman, Clemmer, Openlander and Schubert). Contracts also were awarded to Baker Shindler Inc., Defiance; and Center Concrete Inc., Edgerton, for miscellaneous concrete.
• received the monthly update from Brad Fritch, the county's wastewater supervisor.
• met with EMA Coordinator Julie Rittenhouse for a quarterly update.
