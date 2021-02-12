SHERWOOD — A Defiance County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near here Thursday evening.
Jorge Casares, 31, Mark Center, was transported from the scene by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The other motorist, Amy Puckett, 42, Fostoria, was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where a condition update was unavailable.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 10:30 p.m., a vehicle driven by Casares was westbound on Ohio 18, west of U.S. 127 in Sherwood, and went left of center striking an eastbound vehicle head on driven by Puckett.
Troopers reported that Casares was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, while Puckett was wearing hers. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Defiance post was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Township Fire/EMS and Sherwood Fire/EMS.
