COLUMBUS — State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon has announced the complete list of awardees for the 2021 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which includes 373 fire departments in 65 counties throughout Ohio.
The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident (i.e. fire departments from neighboring areas, law enforcement, etc.).
Northwest Ohio recipients include: Defiance, $1,800; Hicksville, $1,680; Jewell, $2,160; Sherwood, $2,520; Farmer, $3,360; Highland Township, $1,800; Noble Township, $2,280; South Richland, $3,600; Tiffin Township, $3,360; Delaware Township, $2,760; Antwerp, $3,360; Grover Hill, $3,240; Oakwood, $3,480; Payne, $3,360; Auglaize Township, $3,000; Crane Township/Cecil, $2,760; Fort Jennings, $10,000; Kalida, $3,060; Miller City, $10,000; Alvordton-Millcreek, Township, $29,015; Bryan, $11,350; Edgerton, $41,436; Florence Township, $26,439; Montpelier, $8,535; Pioneer, $50,000; Springfield Township/Stryker, $18,790; Brady Township, $24,892; Madison Township/Kunkle, $45,771; and Northwest, $30,840.
“There’s no greater honor for someone in my position than to play a part in keeping Ohio’s first responders safe while protecting their communities,” said Reardon. “Having 373 more departments upgrade to this state-of-the-art system will drastically improve emergency response and enhance the level of safety for responders and citizens, alike.”
MARCS radios are sophisticated systems, and the cost can be significant. In order to make more radios possible for local fire departments, the State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) office has begun decreasing the amount of user fees awarded. This year, SFM received more than $9 million in requests for the $3 million in total available funding.
Priority funding went to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort, and departments that showed they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon award receipt.
Letters detailing each department’s award will be sent to applicants in the coming weeks.
