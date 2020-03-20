March Madness
Photo courtesy of WT Schools

Grover Hill Elementary had its own March Madness book bracket style. Children read two books a day and voted on their favorite. On March 12, Wayne Trace Local Schools superintendent Ben Winans was the guest reader. Here, Winans reads Splat the Cat: Oopsie-Daisy by J.E. Bright to students in the classes of Kim Walls and Chelsea Miller.

