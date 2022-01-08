March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking ways to raise awareness in the community.
The mission of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) and Good Samaritan School is to enrich the lives and meet the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities and their community throughout their lifetime.
These individuals face obstacles with inclusion and this month of recognition is the perfect opportunity to highlight all of the contributions they make right here in Defiance County. The month of March is a time to raise awareness about the inclusion of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in all areas of community life.
The DCBDD is currently seeking donations to use as giveaways through the entire month in the Early Intervention Department at Good Samaritan School, for the Defiance County Self-Advocacy Group, the Defiance County Special Olympics basketball teams and for staff appreciation.
The donations requested are specific to the needs of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to continue to learn, live and grow in their communities. The items most in need are: coloring books including adult coloring books, crayons and markers, electronics, fidget spinners, gift cards, iPad, local restaurant gift cards, noise cancelling headphones, sensory toys and monetary donations of any amount. Monetary donations made in the form of a check may be made to DCBDD.
If you are interested in donating, contact Public Relations Coordinator and Self-Advocacy Advisor Jenna Peper by Feb. 17 at www.defiancedd.org, or call 419-782-6621, ext. 2410.
