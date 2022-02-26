Along with other such organizations, the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) recognizes the month of March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
The mission of the DCBDD and Good Samaritan School is to enrich the lives and meet the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities and their community throughout their lifetime. During the month of March, the DCBDD will be raising awareness on the services offered by the board, raise awareness about intellectual and developmental disabilities and educate others about the importance of inclusion.
In 1987 President Ronald Reagan proclaimed March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.” The presidential proclamation called to the American people to provide the “encouragement and opportunities” necessary for people with developmental disabilities to reach their potential.
The month is a time to raise awareness about the inclusion of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in all areas of community life. These individuals face obstacles with inclusion and this month of recognition is an opportunity to highlight contributions these individuals make.
Interim superintendent of the DCBDD Deb Guilford said, “Those individuals living with disabilities right here in Defiance County are making contributions to our community across the spectrum. This month may be nationally recognized as DD Awareness month but we at the DCBDD celebrate daily our individuals, families, guardians, friends, providers, county board staff and all of those who use their talents and continue to push initiatives that help individuals in Defiance County to create a more inclusive community.”
For more information on the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities please visit www.defiancedd.org.
