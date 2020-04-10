• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has issued her March 2020 summary report, with 2019 figures in parenthesis.

The title department has issued: motor vehicle titles, 497 (610); new cars, 20 (19); new trucks, 7 (6); new RVs and motorcycles, 17 (17); used vehicle transfers, 453 (568); watercraft titles, 8 (20); salvage titles, 2 (11); and notifications of liens, 143 (160).

Nine U.S. passports were issued, as opposed to 31 in 2019.

