PAYNE — It’s do or die time for a well-known area event.
The annual 24-hour basketball marathon will be held April 15-16 at Payne Elementary School. Proceeds from the event benefit the Paulding Area Support Society (PASS), formally known as the Paulding County Crippled Children & Adult Society.
“We haven’t had it for two years now because of COVID,” said event organizer Chad Benschneider. “This will be the first restart since 2019. … It’s a do or die year if we continue (the marathon) — especially after not having it for a few years. We expect it to be successful. It’s surprising it’s carried on as many years as we’ve had it(This will be the 42nd event). This COVID has hindered a lot of things these last few years.”
The basketball marathon is the biggest fundraiser for PASS. The organization helps between 125-150 Paulding County residents each year with speech therapy, helping address physical and emotional needs, as well as helping with medical expenses and travel to medial appointments.
The basketball marathon helps fund PASS with entry fees and admission fees to the event. Admission is free for children not yet in school, $2 for student and $3 for adults. The entry fee for teams is $100 and includes 10 T-shirts.
“There will be seven age brackets including adult men, women and co-ed,” Benschneider said. “Generally, we shoot for about 100 teams. Right now, it looks like we will be a little low. Most teams come the week of the deadline (which is Wednesday). I think since we haven’t had it (the marathon) for a few years, we will be down.”
Divisions, which allow boys, girls and co-ed teams, include: mini-tots (youths up to second grade); tots (third to fifth grade); mini-youth (sixth to eighth grade); youths (freshmen through seniors); men, women and co-ed.
Teams are asked to give preferred playing times on the registration forms.
Benschneider said while the entry deadline is Wednesday, forms still will be taken through the weekend only if they are given to a committee member. No entry forms are to be mailed after Wednesday. Other committee members/event organizers include: Clint Reinhart, John Claymiller, Ben Winans, Jeremy Dunderman, Braeden Hormann, Rylee Hormann, Kaleigh McClain, Nick McClain and Russ Zinser.
All forms need to be to the committee by this weekend as organizers need to pair up teams and get a time schedule established. The starting time for the marathon is expected to be approximately 5 p.m. of April 15.
Entry forms for the marathon can be found at the Paulding and Payne Maramarts, Puckerbrush Pizza in Payne, Antwerp Pit Stop and Grover Hill G-Mart.
Organizers hope everyone comes out to support the teams and PASS this April.
