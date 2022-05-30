With a federal court settling on boundaries for Ohio's redrawn Statehouse districts, what amounts to a special election in August will proceed, allowing campaigns to move along with a sense of urgency.
In a 2-1 decision last week, the U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled that the third set of maps drawn up by the Republican-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission be used for a Statehouse primary election on Aug. 2 and remain in effect for the 2023-2024 two-year session only.
That will thus require another effort by the redistricting commission to draw up new boundaries in the future. Several attempts by the commission to draw up maps were declared "unconstitutional" by the Ohio Supreme Court in 4-3 decisions.
The Aug. 2 election will determine party primaries with the winners advancing to the general election on Nov. 8 with two-year terms beginning in January at stake.
Locally, only one district (the 82nd) will be impacted substantially by the decision electorally because — at least for now, before the filing deadline for write-in candidates passes in August — it's the only one with a contested election.
On Aug. 2, Republicans Ted Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County will battle for the GOP nomination. The winner will face Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert in the fall general election.
The maps accepted for this election change the boundaries of the 82nd District considerably.
Whereas the 82nd today includes the northwest corner of Auglaize County along with Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, next year the district will be comprised of Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties along with the southern part of Defiance County. The northern townships of Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington will shift to the 81st District comprised also of Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
The 82nd seat today is held by Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance who could have sought a fourth, two-year term this year. However, Riedel made an unsuccessful run this spring for the newly drawn up U.S. 9th District in a primary that was decided on May 3.
Penner and Klopfenstein are relieved to have an election date upon which they can focus in a campaign noted for kindness.
"It took a long time to get here," said Klopfenstein. "I don't think it was quite necessary, but it is not my decision. Unfortunately, it cost a lot of our tax dollars to get here ... . Certainly now that we know for sure we can focus on our district, and that's a good thing."
"Now that we've got a date and a for-sure map it's full speed ahead," said Penner. "I think you'll see a more traditional civil campaign."
While complimenting board of elections officials, he added that the Aug. 2 date for a single race does raise a concern about the turnout. Primaries and special elections often see lower turnout.
"What's the turnout going to be?," he asked. "There's not much on the ballot."
The measure is considered a mere band-aid by some such as Ohio 81st House District Rep Jim Hoops of Napoleon, a Republican who is unopposed in the primary and won't face opposition from a Democrat in November.
"I feel the commission drew the maps according to what the voters voted on," stated Hoops. "They were constitutional, but unfortunately, four of the seven justices decided to make it political. Hopefully, we can move on because we have other important issues to deal with that are important to the residents of Ohio. However, because these maps and the congressional maps are for only 2023 and 2024 we will be right back at it again."
Locally, Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon who is seeking a second, four-year term beginning in January, also is unopposed on Aug. 2, and is so in November to this point as well.
Write-ins could still file before a deadline for them expires on Aug. 29.
