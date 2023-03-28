Zeke Hertzfeld (left) and Nikki Hertzfeld attended Saturday’s Maple Syrup Festival held at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier. Near the “Sugar Shack” they are shown drilling a tree that would simulate how to get maple syrup out of a maple tree.
MONTPELIER — This year’s annual Maple Syrup Festival took place Saturday at the Williams County Fairgrounds with the help of many vendors and educational booths.
Although the morning was rainy and temperatures in the low 40s, many couples and families braved the elements and enjoyed all the activities that were provided from the sponsors of the event: the Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers, the Williams County Fair Foundation, the Williams County Fair Board, the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District and Williams County’s OSU Extension Office.
In the Gillette Building the Williams County Fair Foundation and Williams County Pork Producers helped serve the popular pancakes and sausage breakfast.
Vendors such as Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers, Dick’s Maple Farm, LLC, and others were present with all sorts of maple treats.
Dick’s Maple Farm, LLC, had some unique products such as maple-infused coffee, maple suckers and maple leaf-shaped candies.
The OSU Extension Office also provided a booth with information about invasive species and general education about nature-related facts.
Aside from all the on-fairground events, there were mule and tractor rides from the fairground area to the “Sugar Shack” where a couple of demonstrators explained the process of making maple syrup.
They explained that lines or hoses run through areas of the forest to maple trees, emptying the maple syrup into a tank in the sugar shack, which then can be boiled and turned into the product seen in stores. The demonstrators also explained that some of their maple syrup farming comes from manually collecting the syrup from trees.
Outside the sugar shack, folks in attendance could drill holes in dead trees to practice their syrup gathering abilities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.