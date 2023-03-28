Maple Syrup Festival

Zeke Hertzfeld (left) and Nikki Hertzfeld attended Saturday’s Maple Syrup Festival held at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier. Near the “Sugar Shack” they are shown drilling a tree that would simulate how to get maple syrup out of a maple tree.

 Cassandra White/C-N Photo

MONTPELIER — This year’s annual Maple Syrup Festival took place Saturday at the Williams County Fairgrounds with the help of many vendors and educational booths.


