DESHLER — Drive out to this Henry County village's reservoir on the south side of town and you'll see a strictly recreational facility that is improving with age.
The 20-acre reservoir on Stearns Avenue — believed to have been built in the 1900s to service trains — has been the subject of a three-phase upgrade in recent years known as the "reservoir park pathway," according to Don Parsons, the village's community development director. But it's just one component of Deshler's park facilities.
In all, the village numbers six such places where residents can enjoy the outdoors, and several have been the subject of recent upgrades.
Reservoir Park's makeover started in 2018, and has included installing new concrete walkways, benches, limestone riprap along much of the shore and a new composite stairway. The stairway can be used to access the reservoir from the parking lot, located on the east side of the property.
Before-and-after photos are striking, showing a shoreline that formerly was lined with aging and haphazard concrete, and intruding trees. While trees still grow along the west side, new concrete walkways are in evidence along the north and east side shores.
Included in this improved scene is a large slab of new concrete — installed last fall on the park's east end — that provides some vehicle parking atop the reservoir. It can be reached via a stone access drive that runs along the west side of the reservoir and continues east onto one section of new concrete walkway along the manmade lake's north shore.
Parsons told The Crescent-News during an interview this week that the upgrades represent "a big improvement." And Village Councilman Mike Woods noted that the reservoir "does get a lot of use in the summer. It's very nice. People are out there all the time."
Some finishing landscape work is still needed around the reservoir's composite stairs while the parking lot will be paved this year. A contract was awarded for the latter project Thursday by Henry County commissioners (see related story) with all of the $13,734 covered by a community development block grant.
In fact, all three phases of the reservoir upgrade have involved grant money.
For example, the first phase cost $115,000 with half of this provided by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant and half by the village, according to Parsons. Another $80,000 also was spent on additional work there, with the same funding split.
Unlike many upground reservoirs across northwest Ohio, this one is for recreational use only. The town of about 1,800 residents actually accesses drinking water from wells, distributing it to residences and businesses following treatment at a newer-looking plant near Deshler's eastern corporation limits.
Channel catfish, sunfish, trout (stocked the last two years) and perch are among the reservoir's inhabitants, but those who want to give the reservoir waters a try must buy a $10 village license. (Available at 10K Korner Mart on Main Street, the license also allows access to the village's other two smaller, much less developed reservoirs north of the main pond.)
The money that is taken in from license sales is matched by the village and used to stock the reservoir regularly with fish, according to Parsons. This, too, is unlike larger reservoirs which typically have arrangements with the Ohio Division of Wildlife to handle stocking.
While the reservoir has been a focus for town officials, it hasn't been the only park facility receiving attention in recent years.
In fact, Village Park — right in the center of town, bounded by North Keyser and West Maple streets on the west and south — may be in even better shape, given that a recent upgrade there is complete and includes a new heated building.
New sidewalks that radiate from a Deshler American Legion veterans memorial and flag — honoring soldiers who died during and immediately after World War I (1917-1919) — were installed in several phases in recent years, also with grant money. The park's new building can be rented all year round, and comes with a refrigerator. (This was built with $70,000 in village funds.)
The park also has a good-size pavilion, gazebo, permanent restroom, smaller shelterhouse and various pieces of playground equipment. Given the town's familiarity with trains — even a short visit can require stopping for a passing train due to the number of crossings — it's may be no surprise that this main park also features a small train set for youngsters.
And there's also Crossroads Park, where visitors can sit and watch passing trains on several different railroad tracks.
Deshler's three other parks also have special purpose and meaning.
Least developed is Deshler Pirate Park, just north of the downtown on East Maple Street, but the site doubtlessly produces many memories for some village residents.
While the park does have some playground equipment, most of it is a wide open space, a reminder of the public school building that sat there from 1883-2017.
The high school closed in 1969, joining the Hamler and Malinta school districts that year to form Patrick Henry Local Schools. But the school continued to be used for younger grades until several years ago when students were reassigned to PH's new elementary school and the building was removed (in 2017).
An attractive black sign with bright orange lettering — reflecting the school's mascot and colors — commemorates the spot.
Parsons said the village will be shifting its focus to this park, and has received a $40,000 state capital grant to improve sidewalks and purchase additional playground equipment there. The village also is considering application for a grant to put a new shelterhouse in the park, according to Parsons.
Right next door is Edwin Wood Memorial Library, which was added to the school not long before the 1969 consolidation, according to Parsons. Now part of the Patrick Henry school district libraries, it has been remodeled in recent years with grant money, he noted.
Deshler also has two other parks.
A public swimming pool is the featured facility at a park on North Oak Street with tennis and basketball courts, and four shelterhouses. And Deshler Veterans Memorial Park on North Lind Street is equipped with two ballfields, revamped dugouts and stadium lights.
