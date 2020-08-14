Independence Dam State Park just east of Defiance is a busy place these days.
Not only has the park had its share of visitors during the coronavirus situation, but improvements have been added and a few others are on the way.
Most noticeable, perhaps, is the addition of a new playset for kids on the north side of the park’s drive, not far from the entrance on County Road 424.
The playset was recently installed and is open, and was made possible through donations from approximately 12 different groups or persons, according to the park’s manager, Karen Beckman. Their names appear on a nearby plaque.
Soon to be added in the same area is a climbing structure for children in the image of a police car donated by the Defiance Police Officers Association. Concrete was recently poured for the facility, which will be outfitted with special mulch to enhance safety, Beckman explained.
She said Wednesday she hoped to have the structure open by this weekend.
This is not unlike a climbing feature at Defiance’s city splash pad in Bronson Park, Beckman indicated.
She is planning a ribbon cutting later this month to thank those who donated toward the playground equipment.
The new features will augment the swingset and climbing wall that has been in the same location for a number of years.
Meanwhile, Beckman said there are plans to establish two new kayak launches in the park — one in the campground and the other by the circle drive not far from the first shelterhouse. This work is likely to take place within the month, she indicated.
Concerning kayaks, a local couple (J and T Kayak Rentals of Paulding) is now offering weekend kayak rentals on certain days in the circle drive launch area, according to Beckman. These will be available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The trip is approximately two miles and lasts about 1 1/2 hours, she noted, with kayakers traveling east down the Maumee River and being picked up in the campground.
“Last weekend was the first,” said Beckman. “We did great.”
On Sunday, the Friends of Independence Dam State Park will be holding a chicken barbecue fundraiser to benefit park maintenance.
Presale tickets already have been sold for the event, according to Beckman, but some dinners will be available Sunday.
Those with tickets will drive through the park from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday to pick up their meals, which will be cooked there.
Beckman said sales have doubled over last year’s total for the fundraiser.
Not to be forgotten is the park’s primitive campground at the back of the facility. This opened for the fourth straight year, but wasn’t available until Memorial Day — rather than the normal April 1 opening date — due to the coronavirus situation, Beckman indicated.
She said the campground “has been very busy.”
Another park activity is “No Motors Tuesday,” when the park is closed to motor vehicle traffic from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings to allow bicyclists and pedestrian unhindered access. Beckman said this will last another two Tuesdays this summer (Aug. 18 and 25).
More than 90 people were on hand for the most recent event, she explained.
