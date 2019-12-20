Members of Defiance County’s two main political parties are looking for some help on their respective central committees.
Both Democratic and Republican county parties have 33 elected members — one for each of the county’s voting precincts. But many seats are vacant in both parties.
The Democratic Party Central Committee seats were subject to a filing deadline Wednesday for new four-year terms beginning next year. However, the deadline produced candidates in only 11 of the 33 precincts.
Their names will appear on the ballots of Defiance County Democrat voters in the March primary. Terms are four years long.
Write-ins seeking one of the central committee seats in March could still submit their names to the county’s board of elections before 4 p.m. Jan. 6.
After the election, the party would have to appoint interested persons to fill vacant seats, according to Charlie Gray, secretary of Defiance County’s Democratic Party.
He noted that finding committee members is similar to problems other organizations are having.
“It’s just like all the organizations out there — nobody wants to do anything, ‘let somebody else do it,’ said Gray, a former Democratic Party chairman.
On the other side of the aisle, the Defiance County Republican Party hasn’t had as much trouble finding central committee members, but almost a third of its seats are still vacant.
To qualify for a spot, central committee prospects must be registered voters and live in the precinct for which they are running or wish to be appointed.
In both parties, members help organize party activities, decide appointments if an elected official within their party steps down and assist in political campaigns, perhaps by selling tickets to an event or distributing signs.
“We don’t have any requirements,” as far as participation in those activities, explained Weber, as members can be as involved as they want.
Democrats generally meet monthly, according to Gray, while Republican central committee members meet quarterly, Weber noted.
Republican central committee terms also are four years long, but they won’t be on the ballot until the May 2022 primary.
The list of candidates for Democratic Party Central Committee seats in March: Steve Coleman, Defiance Ward 1-E; Penny Bakle, Defiance Ward 2-D; Marjorie Castanien, Defiance Ward 3-B; Jo Diehl, Defiance Ward 3-D; Michael Weaks and Christopher Engel, Defiance Ward 4-C; Denise Gray, Defiance Ward 4-D; Ruthann Schofield, Defiance Township B; Norma Appel, Farmer Township; Sharon Elliott, Noble Township B; Brandi Valle, Sherwood Village; and Connie Allgire, Tiffin Township.
Precincts without a Democratic central committee candidate: Defiance Ward 1-C, Defiance Ward 1-H, Defiance Ward 2-A, Defiance Ward 2-C, Defiance Ward 3-C, Defiance Ward 4-A, Adams Township, Defiance Township A, Delaware Township, Hicksville Township, Hicksville Village A, Hicksville Village B, Hicksville Village C, Highland Township A, Highland Township B, Mark Township, Milford Township, Ney Village, Noble Township A, North Richland, South Richland and Washington Township.
Twenty-three of Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee seats are now filled, with 10 vacant.
Members, by precinct, include: Defiance Ward 1-C, Laura Howell; Defiance Ward 1-E, Peter Lundberg; Defiance Ward 1-H, Douglas McDonald; Defiance Ward 2-A, Christopher Mack; Defiance Ward 3-B, Michael McCann; Defiance Ward 3-C, Steve Sondergaard; Defiance Ward 3-D, Tom Weaner; Defiance Ward 4-A, Jerry Latta; Defiance Ward 4-C, Douglas Engel; Adams Township, Eric Weber; Defiance Township A, Amy Galbraith; Defiance Township B, Diane Zeigler; Delaware Township, Kenneth Boroff; Hicksville Township, Michael Coplin, Hicksville Village B, Mick Pocratsky, Hicksville Village C, Michael Barth; Highland Township A, Matt Hanenkrath; Highland Township B, Larry Brown; Noble Township A, Jill Little; Noble Township B, Ted Penner; Richland Township, Ryan Mack; Tiffin Township A, Ian Weber; and Tiffin Township B, Larry Yoder.
Precincts without a Republican central committee member: Defiance Ward 2-C, Defiance Ward 2-D, Defiance Ward 4-D, Farmer Township, Hicksville Village A, Mark Township, Milford Township, Ney Village, Sherwood Village and Washington Township.
Republicans are operating under the precincts that were set up prior to a change by the board of elections in 2018 when Tiffin Township’s two precincts were combined and Richland Township was split into two precincts (North Richland and South Richland).
Republican central committee elections will incorporate this change in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.