Defiance’s experimental manmade wetland — tucked away on a short road behind the city reservoir — was center stage to a informational event held Friday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
While the land off of Winn Road is owned by the city, it’s wetland is part of a demonstration project managed by the Corps.
The wetland was constructed last year on nine acres to gauge the impact of a wetland on phosphorus, a nutrient associated with farm field runoff and Lake Erie algal blooms. The water enters the site from Colwell Creek — a tributary of the Auglaize River — then filters out and back into the small waterway.
In between is the wetland, complete with grasses and plants, and monitored electronically. The data the equipment produces can then be assessed by the Corps and other officials to study phosphorus content.
In fact, the name of the project — funded through the Great Lakes Initiative — is the “phosphorus optimal wetland demo.”
This will be studied over five years (concluding in May 2026) to produce data that can be used for other wetland projects and management, according to Tim Noon, project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo, N.Y. district.
“It’s a research project that’s looking to capture and retain phosphorus in a wetland setting to reduce the amount that is flowing down tributaries into the Maumee River and subsequently into Lake Erie with the idea that any bit of phosphorus that we can be reduced can potentially reduce the potential for harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie,” he said.
The firm LimnoTech is helping with the effort to monitor phosphorus readings.
“... they’ve got a lot of equipment, sensors out on the wetland themselves that can actually beam real-time data back to their offices,” explained Noon. “We even have some virtual dashboards that can kind of display that data for us. ... I think in terms of phosphorus loading and phosphorus optimization, those are the results that we’re going to begin to see later this summer. What we’re seeing right now is that the system as designed is functioning. The first critical step is to make sure that this system works, and now it definitely is.”
After the five-year study period, documents will be compiled to assist in other wetland projects.
“Really the big take away is that we’ll have developed a series of publications that document the relationships here, so journal publications, He said.
This will include a report that “goes out to the stakeholders — like that are with us on site here today — so we can transfer the knowledge that was learned here into wetlands that are being constructed or restored all across the state and across the basin,” added Noon.
Besides U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, also represented at the site Friday was the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio EPA, The Nature Conservancy and nonprofit groups, municipalities and The Farm Bureau along with scientists from Michigan, according to Noon.
“So, it’s a real nice representative group,” he said.
