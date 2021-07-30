Economic development offices in two counties (Defiance and Paulding) teamed to hold a manufacturing summit Thursday morning at Defiance's Knights of Columbus Hall.
About 60 persons attended the hour-long collaborative event hosted by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and Paulding County Economic Development (PCED), Inc., which emphasized partnerships in addressing the local need for workers.
CIC Director Erika Willitzer and PCED Director Tim Copsey introduced the event, which featured several speakers, including:
• Tiffany Dargenson, workforce supervisor of OhioMeansJobs' Defiance-Paulding County office.
• Jim Drewes, vice president of workforce development at Northwest State Community College (NWSCC).
• Matt Kibler, training coordinator at Northwest State.
• Tim Meister, superintendent of Four County Career Center.
• Bill Lammers, CEO of the Defiance Dream Center.
• Mike Jay, director of strategic partnerships for the Regional Growth Partnership, a private organization based in Toledo that supports economic development projects in 17 northwest Ohio counties.
All spoke about services they provide that could help employers fill positions.
For example, Dargenson noted that her agency not only holds virtual job fairs and can vet applicants to relieve the burden on companies' HR departments, but also can make available on-the-job training. All these services are free to employers, she added.
Drewes and Kibler reviewed the educational services that NWSCC provides in the area of workforce training.
He and Kibler indicated that the NWSCC's goal is to "strengthen families with sustained wages," at times partnering with the Dream Center on its apprentice program.
"If you have a hard-working student that has great grades and a support system at home ... that's great," said Drewes, "but we work with a lot of kids that don't have that, and getting them to understand the opportunities to work in the local area and a decent-paying job — that probably brings me more joy than anything else."
Meister explained the importance of Four County Career Center in providing vocational training to younger persons, noting that it has 30 programs in "multiple areas."
"One of the things that we have really tried to do that may interest you (employers) is the last five years we have stressed to our teachers to go cross-categorical with any project," he explained. "... When we do that we don't have the instructors do the work. We force the kids to work with each other to get a skill set that they may not have had in the program."
Consequently, added Meister, "the student that comes out of auto technology ... may not go and work on cars or in a dealership," but "he or she may have the skill set because they understand how engines run, they understand electrical blueprints. They may go into a manufacturing job because that skill set fits the position that you may have open."
Lammers noted the successes the Dream Center has had in providing skill training to young persons who had a difficult path to success. For example, he noted that six of seven persons graduated a Dream Center program when one school official believed this would not be possible with the group.
The Dream Center has had 238 graduates of its programs with life coaches playing a key role, according to Lammers.
He noted that the Dream Center plans to commence a welding class in August along with construction and auto classes this fall. And he explained that the Dream Center plans to expand its reach.
"We also are expanding our workforce beyond the skilled trades into administration and customer service," said Lammers. "As we know customer service really can fit anything we do. How do we better serve the customers?"
Jay provided the last presentation of the morning, noting that business retention and expansion is the Regional Growth Partnership's main goal. Its core focus industries are advanced manufacturing, automotive, advanced energy, food processing and transportation/logistics.
Not that long ago, he explained, the main challenge for employers was the opioid crisis and finding workers who could pass a drug test. Now, the main challenge, Jay explained, is finding people to fill positions.
As such, Jay noted, one of the organization's priorities is assisting with talent attraction and providing solutions, such as supporting virtual career fairs and addressing displaced workers, "at-risk" workers and those who want to to be retrained.
Copsey concluded the presentations by encouraging employers to reach out if they need assistance.
"The collaboration piece doesn't work if the businesses are not coming and communicating to us," he said. "We do as much as we can, but we can't get to everybody every day. So if you have issues, if you have questions, if you need help, if you want to be hooked up with someone else, we're dot connectors that's what Erika (Willitzer) and I do and we'll be glad to connect your dots if you just let us know where to start."
