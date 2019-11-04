COLUMBUS GROVE — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged armed robbery and abduction that took place here Saturday, and is still seeking the perpetrator.
According to a sheriff's office press release, the department received a call at 8:31 p.m. Saturday about an armed robbery outside the town's Dollar General store at 723 S. Main St.
A male, later identified as James Phillips, took Addie Kiene at gunpoint and made her drive him toward Ottawa in her red, 2013 Hyundai Sonata, bearing registration HAS 4067, according to the sheriff's office. Phillips took Kiene's cell phone and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash, the release noted.
While driving toward Ottawa, Phillips threw Kiene's cell phone out the window, before Kiene was able to convince Phillips to let her out of the car on Road 9-K. Phillips left the scene with Kiene's vehicle, before Kiene was able to flag down a passerby for help on Ohio 65, according to the sheriff's office.
A warrant has been issued for Phillips, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be in the Toledo area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 419-523-3208.
