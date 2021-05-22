The Multi-Area Narcotics Unit (MAN) has a new website that focuses on drug abuse prevention.
The website was designed by Savanna Weber of Defiance — owner of Savanna Weber Marketing.
Directed by Max Nofziger of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the MAN Unit is composed of law enforcement officers from area counties and municipalities. It has been based in Defiance since being created approximately 30 years ago, and targets drug trafficking activities.
The website can be accessed at www.manunitohio.org, and provides press releases about agency activities, a list of member agencies, links to other law enforcement agencies and links (“leave a tip” or “submit tip”) allowing drug-related activity to be reported anonymously. But it’s the prevention aspect of the website that has Nofziger most excited.
Although the tip line is available, he said the site is “more designed for awareness and is more informational.”
Noting the radiating effect of drug abuse, Nofziger said, “it doesn’t just affect the people that are taking the drugs. It affects entire families. ... That’s where my focus is on as the commander and what the rest of my agents are to be focused on, besides our main objective.”
Nofziger’s goal is to ensure that kids get to 21 without abusing drugs and/or alcohol. He noted that by then their brains are more developed and able to resist the scourge of substance abuse.
Scrolling down, visitors to the website can find these other links:
• “drug prevention and awareness resources.” This is linked to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and includes information for parents to identify drug and alcohol abuse signs in their kids.
• “be in the know.” This link provides pictures of various drugs or paraphernalia as well as information about potential places where kids might hide drugs. Too, it provides facts about four commonly abused narcotics — fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
• “drug disposal locations.” Listed under this link are the area locations where unused prescription drugs can be disposed of properly.
• “need help? Local social service agencies.” A listing of agencies in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties provides links to a variety of social services.
• “school training.” A related link can be used to access school training “to educate teachers and staff” on drug abuse signs to observe.
• “loss support.” Designed for those who’ve lost loved ones to drug abuse, this link can connect visitors to “Lost Voices of Fentanyl Facebook Group,” “Never Let Go Ministries” and “Cornerstone of Hope.”
The MAN Unit is composed of sheriff’s deputies from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties as well as police departments in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance and Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.