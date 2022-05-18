A state grant has been again provided to a regional drug task force to help make ends meet.
Some $116,637.52 from the Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund (DLEF) will be provided to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit. Ten law enforcement agencies in area counties are members of the task force.
The grant is competitive, and has been awarded to the MAN Unit every year in recent times, though there is no guarantee, according to law enforcement officers.
"It's an important part of ... combating the illegal narcotics trade," said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. "We're competing against huge cities, and we're trying to survive on a shoestring budget."
It's nice to be awarded because it does help," said MAN Unit Commander Max Nofziger. "The money is always well spent."
However, he and Engel noted that the DLEF grant has dropped in recent years. Nofziger said the amount was $150,000-$160,000 before the COVID situation hit in 2020.
"So it's been getting lower and lower.," he said. "There's more task forces, so there's more mouths to feed and less money to go around."
The Unit receives $25,000 from each of the participating local jurisdictions for operations, and also has received grant funds from at least two other sources, although some of this is used for equipment, Nofziger indicated.
The MAN Unit is tasked with investigation drug trafficking offenses across the participating counties, which include sheriff's deputies from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties as well as police departments in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance and Napoleon.
The MAN Unit's budget is about $300,000, according to Nofziger.
