NEY — A man was transported via air ambulance early Wednesday afternoon from a roadside scene several miles southwest of here.
Few details were available, but the man was transported to a regional hospital after the St. Vincent LifeFlight air ambulance took off from a field on Openlander Road, just north of McCavit Road, in north central Defiance County.
The man's pickup had gone off the right side of the road and into a ditch, but appeared not to be damaged. He apparently exited the vehicle after suffering a medical condition, according to a law enforcement officer on the scene.
Further details about the incident, which is being handled by the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, were unavailable Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers were assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Sherwood EMS and Hicksville EMS.
