HICKSVILLE — A man was struck and killed by a CSX train here early Friday morning.
The Defiance County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Friday stating that the body of a deceased white male was found.
This followed a report at 3:36 a.m. Friday that a CSX train had struck a pedestrian on the railroad tracks, east of Casebeer-Miller Road.
Law enforcement were investigating early Friday and attempting to "properly identify" the person found, according to the press release.
Persons with information are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 419-784-1155 or the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.
Assisting at the scene were the Hicksville Police Department, Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, Hicksville Fire and EMS, the Defiance County Coroner's Office and CSX Railroad police.
