WAUSEON — An Archbold man was seriously injured just south of here following a two-vehicle crash at Ohio 108 and Fulton County Road B around 6 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Highway Patrol's Swanton post which handled the crash report, the driver of one of the vehicles — John Reeb, 37, Archbold — was taken from the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, via air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, with serious injuries. A condition report was unavailable.
Reeb, who was not wearing a safety, had been partially ejected from the vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol.
The driver of the second vehicle, Nathan Earl, 35, Wauseon, sustained minor injuries, but was not transported. He was wearing a safety belt, according to troopers.
Neither vehicle had passengers.
Highway Patrol troopers reported that Reeb was driving a minivan westbound on County Road B when he ran the stop sign at Ohio 108, two miles south of Wauseon, causing a violent collision with Earl's northbound pickup at 5:55 p.m.
The pickup continued on in a northwesterly direction and came to rest in a grassy area along the west side of Ohio 108.
The minivan broke apart with the bulk of the vehicle coming to rest upside down in a grassy area and corn field on the south side of County Road B. The back part of the van — including both of its rear wheels — split off and came to rest well into the field at the northwest corner of the intersection.
Debris from the minivan was visible on County Road B while a considerable amount of material — presumably from the minivan — was scattered in a large area across the corner of the field.
According to troopers, alcohol use by Reeb may have been a factor in the crash.
While the van was demolished, the pickup sustained very heavy front-end damage.
The Wauseon Fire Department transported Reeb to Fulton County Health Center while the Fulton County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire Department's heavy rescue equipment, based in Ridgeville Corners, was called to the scene, but was not needed, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office communications center.
