NAPOLEON — A lengthy prison term was imposed here in Henry County Common Pleas Court in a child sexual abuse case.
Donald Keene, 61, Liberty Center, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years and maximum of 13 1/2 years by Judge Amy Rosebrook on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony.
He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender and given credit for 193 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending.
Keene, who was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in May, had pleaded guilty previously to the charge while two additional counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office and Keene's attorney, Esteban Callejas of Bowling Green.
The charge upon which Keene was convicted alleged that he had sexual conduct with a boy between the ages of 6-8 from Nov. 29, 2010-Nov. 1, 2012. The two charges that were dismissed alleged sexual conduct between in time periods (Jan. 1, 2012-Nov. 1, 2013 and Nov. 29, 2015-Dec. 31, 2016).
Due to the child's age the original indictment contained the possibility of life imprisonment upon conviction.
Keene had pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 3 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
According to CCNO records, Keene continued to remain incarcerated there Monday pending his transfer to an Ohio penitentiary. He has been held at CCNO since May 27.
