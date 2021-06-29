COLUMBUS GROVE — Authorities are investigating the circumstances under which a Lima man drove his vehicle into the Ottawa River Sunday evening.
According to a press release issued to The Crescent-News, at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a suspicious person was in the area of County Road U and County Road 17-S in Sugar Creek Township. Joseph C. Skiba, 38, Lima, was located in the roadway when deputies arrived.
Skiba reported to deputies that he had driven his vehicle into the Ottawa River, but did not know where. After checking the area, deputies found the vehicle west of County Road 17-S at the end or County Road U, in the middle of the river.
Unable to reach the vehicle, deputies called for assistance from the Kalida Fire Department. Skiba was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Alcohol/drugs are suspected in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Putnam County EMS, Kalida EMS, Kalida Fire Department and Meyer’s Towing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.