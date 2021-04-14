PAULDING — One man died north of here Wednesday morning during a road incident involving downed utility lines.
The Ohio Highway Patrol's Van Wert post was called around 11:20 a.m. to U.S. 127 and Emerald Township Road 176, two miles north of Paulding, where a pedestrian had died.
The man's identity was not initially released by the Patrol pending notification procedures.
A tanker-type truck — not driven by the man who died — was situated in a parked position at the scene, partially on U.S. 127 and oriented toward a westbound turn onto Road 176. Overhead was a string of low-hanging wires while further to the south — laying on the pavement across U.S. 127 — were lines as well.
The wires were apparently taken down by another truck that came through the intersection and is believe to have continued on while the truck turning from U.S. 127 onto Road 176 became entangled in the wires, according to the Patrol. The deceased man appears to have been struck while he was attempting — as a pedestrian after exiting his vehicle — to assist the driver whose truck became entangled in the wires.
"A very short time after the wires became loose from their connections, a semi got hung up in those wires," said Lt. Jonathon Gray, commander of the Highway Patrol's Van Wert post at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. "And there was another person stopped to help the semi untangle from those wires so they could finish their turn ... and as another semi passed by they clipped the wires as well, and in that incident a pedestrian that was out attempting to help the semi was struck and killed."
Gray added that "we're still investigating how the injuries occurred — whether it was from a fall or whether it was from being struck by something ... . We believe he was assisting the other semi. ... It was just a sequence of events that took place too quick for anyone to fix the problem ... ."
Authorities worked Wednesday afternoon to track down the other vehicle involved Wednesday afternoon, but no charges appeared imminent.
"No charges are being filed at this time as to the facts surrounding the case," Gray told The Crescent-News just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A witness at the scene indicated that the original semi that struck the wires was transporting a mobile home.
The incident closed U.S. 127 between County Road 144 and Ohio 111 immediately thereafter. Traffic on U.S. 127 was backed up for some distance due to the road closure.
Paulding EMS, Crane Township-Cecil Fire Department and the Paulding County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene while a power company — believed to be AEP — arrived to deal with the utility lines.
Gray noted that the incident is "just a reminder of what can happen when you're on the road. If you happen to get out of your vehicle due to a breakdown or some other reason, make sure you turn on hazards. If the vehicle is disabled in the roadway, we always ask people to don't stand near it, to get away from it, turn the hazards on and try to protect life at that point. Whenever a pedestrian's on the road it's really hard for traffic to see them sometimes."
