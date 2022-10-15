RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A Bryan man was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash near here Friday morning.
The accident occurred around 9:12 a.m. at U.S. 6 and Henry County Road 24, about three miles west of Ridgeville.
Ryan Britt, 31, was killed in the crash, according to the Henry County County Sheriff’s Office which is handling the investigation. Britt was declared dead at the scene.
Sheriff Mike Bodenbender noted that Britt was southbound on Road 24 in a minivan, when he ran the stop sign at U.S. 6, colliding with another minivan that was eastbound on U.S. 6 driven by Tanner Brock, 15, Stryker.
Brock was taken via air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with “serious injuries while his passenger, Melissa Brock, 54, Stryker, was taken by Archbold Rescue to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with “serious injuries.”
Britt’s vehicle came to rest next to a utility pole and stop sign across the intersection while the Brock vehicle appeared to have struck a tree and came to rest in a residential yard south of U.S. 6. Debris from the vehicles littered the pavement on U.S. 6 after the crash.
Britt was found lying outside his vehicle, according to Bodenbender, but authorities weren’t initially sure if he was wearing a safety belt.
The crash remained under investigation Friday afternoon.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Ridgeville Township Fire Department and Archbold Rescue.
Authorities temporarily shut down U.S. 24 and Road 24 at the intersection while they processed the scene.
The crash occurred at a familiar location for sheriff’s deputies as they have handled a number of crashes there and just up the road about one mile at Ohio 34 and County Road 24 over the years. (Road 24 becomes Domersville Road in Defiance County, just one mile to the south of Friday’s crash scene.)
“We get a lot of failure to yields on these two intersections,” Bodenbender. “And we have a safe communities coalition — we just talked about these intersections yesterday again, so it’s a problem.”
Asked if sheriff’s deputies patrol the intersections regularly, he said, “we do our best. We get a lot of traffic going from Defiance to Archbold way, and it’s a heavily traveled road. We come up here and hit it every once in awhile.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.