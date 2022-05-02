HICKSVILLE — A worker at the Hillandale Farms operation northeast of here was killed in an accident Monday afternoon.
The man died when he became caught in a conveyer belt, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Futher details were unavailable Monday.
Hicksville Fire and EMS responded to the mid-afternoon accident along with the sheriff’s office.
Hillandale Farms at 09715 Rosedale Road in HicksvilleTownship is a large producer of eggs with millions of chickens housed in the facility three miles northeast of Hicksville near the intersection of Ohio 18 and Rosedale Road.
