FORT JENNINGS — A Putnam County man was injured Thursday afternoon in a snowmobile crash near here.
Kyle Kopitsch, 27, Fort Jennings, was taken by Delphos EMS to Mercy Health St. Rita’s, Lima, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:21 p.m. Thursday, a snowmobile driven by Kopitsch was eastbound in a field about 75 yards north of County Road U-20. Kopitsch encountered a ditch unexpectedly.
He reportedly was not able to stop in time and hit the ditch bank straight on. He was ejected from the snowmobile and thrown approximately 20 feet.
Assisting at the scene were Putnam County EMS and Fort Jennings Fire Department.
