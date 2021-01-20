Carousel - lightbar

DUPONT — An area man sustained a serious injury Tuesday afternoon during roadwork near here.

At approximately 1:08 p.m., Continental EMS was called to a "traumatic injury" at 22892 Putnam County Road H22, just east of Ohio 634.

According to scanner traffic, the 38-year-old male victim was injured when his leg reportedly got caught in a piece of machinery.

Continental EMS took the man to Lima Memorial Hospital for a reported "crushed ankle."

The victim reportedly was running a boring machine for Miller Contracting Group, Ottoville, according to Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson.

